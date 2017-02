WARSAW Feb 23 The Polish Treasury may double the stake it is selling in utility PGE to 10 percent if demand proves strong, with books for the 5-percent chunk now covered at 19 zlotys per share, two independent market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a source said the treasury put up 5 percent of its 69.3 percent holding in PGE for sale. The books are to close at GMT 1700.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)