WARSAW, June 10 Poland's No.1 utility PGE plans to issue up to 1 billion zlotys ($312.3 million) worth of bonds from its overall 5 billion zlotys debt issue plan, the group said on Monday.

Fitch Ratings has assigned the upcoming domestic bonds issuance by the state-controlled utility its 'AA-' rating. ($1 = 3.2024 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)