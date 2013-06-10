BRIEF-Magellan Financial says as at 28 Feb, total FUM was A$46.75 bln
* As at 28 feb 2017, total FUM A$46.75 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, June 10 Poland's No.1 utility PGE plans to issue up to 1 billion zlotys ($312.3 million) worth of bonds from its overall 5 billion zlotys debt issue plan, the group said on Monday.
Fitch Ratings has assigned the upcoming domestic bonds issuance by the state-controlled utility its 'AA-' rating. ($1 = 3.2024 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* As at 28 feb 2017, total FUM A$46.75 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
* CVB Financial Corp announces receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for acquisition of Valley Commerce Bancorp and Valley Business Bank