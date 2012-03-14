WARSAW, March 14 Poland's top utility PGE mulls issuing 500 million euros worth of bonds to refinance a planned purchase of two wind farms abroad, Chief Executive Officer Wojciech Ostrowski said on Wednesday.

"We are carrying out a due-diligence (on two wind farms abroad) to analyse if that would be profitable," Ostrowski told reporters. "I think a decision on this one is a matter of two-three months.

"The financing depends on the value. If it's several hundread million euros, then we could think of euro-bonds. We could refinance that with euro-bonds worth some 500 million euros." (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)