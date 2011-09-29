WARSAW, Sept 29 Poland's top utility PGE plans to invest up to 10 billion zlotys ($3.1 billion) annually between 2013 and 2015, as it moves to modernise its grid and build new blocks, daily Parkiet quoted PGE chief executive on Thursday as saying.

"Up to now we have been spending on investments sums comparable to our EBITDA, relying on positive operating cash flows," CEO Tomasz Zadroga was quoted as saying. "In the coming years our investments will have to be a lot larger."

In August, the state-controlled utility reported its first-half net profit jumped by half to 2.22 billion zlotys, driven by rising power prices and higher sales that received a boost from Germany's U-turn on nuclear power. ($1=3.255 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)