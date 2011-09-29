WARSAW, Sept 29 Poland's top utility PGE
plans to invest up to 10 billion zlotys ($3.1 billion)
annually between 2013 and 2015, as it moves to modernise its
grid and build new blocks, daily Parkiet quoted PGE chief
executive on Thursday as saying.
"Up to now we have been spending on investments sums
comparable to our EBITDA, relying on positive operating cash
flows," CEO Tomasz Zadroga was quoted as saying. "In the coming
years our investments will have to be a lot larger."
In August, the state-controlled utility reported its
first-half net profit jumped by half to 2.22 billion zlotys,
driven by rising power prices and higher sales that received a
boost from Germany's U-turn on nuclear power.
($1=3.255 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)