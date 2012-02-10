* Sees investments at PLN 330 bln up to 2035

* Expects EBITDA at PLN 12 bln by 2020, 34 bln by 2035

* Wants 36 pct of capacity from nuclear sources by 2035

* Eyes sale of 50 pct in Opole power plant project (Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW, Feb 10 Poland's top utility PGE wants to invest around 330 billion zlotys ($104.7 billion) through 2035 to increase its capacity and launch the country's first nuclear power plant.

The state-controlled company said late on Thursday it planned around 9 billion zlotys in annual investments between 2012 and 2020, as it wants to raise the capacity to 15.8 gigawatts in 2020 and 21.3 GW by 2035 from the current 13.1 GW.

The group also said it expected its core profit (EBITDA) to reach around 12 billion zlotys in 2020 and around 34 billion in 2035. After the first three quarters of 2011, PGE's EBITDA stood at 5.8 billion zlotys.

PGE faces heavy investments to update its facilities, many of which were built in communist times more than two decades ago, and also invest in nuclear energy.

By 2035, the group, valued at $11.85 billion, wants nuclear power to account for 36 percent of its production, cutting down on lignite and hard coal to curb carbon dioxide emissions.

PGE said it wanted to sell half of its planned 11.6 billion zloty power plant project in Opole in southwest Poland, confirming a Reuters report the group hopes to tap additional capital and spread the related risk.

Some of PGE's investments will also go on shale gas exploration, with the Polish treasury eager to tap the country's resources, seen as the biggest in Europe at 5.3 trillion cubic metres. ($1 = 3.1509 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)