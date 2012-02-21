Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
WARSAW Feb 21 Poland will not decide whether to walk away from the 7.5 billion zloty ($2.4 billion) sale of utility Energa to its bigger state peer PGE until a related court ruling in May, the top privatisation official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The combination was blocked by Poland's competition watchdog, and the two sides await a decision by an anti-monopoly court. The ministry had signalled it might be willing to drop the transaction and combine Energa with another state utility, Enea.
"I just got information about an acceleration of the date of the trial before the anti-monopoly court. It is to take place in the middle of May, and it is worth waiting until then, but not longer," Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
He previously said the decision whether to scrap the sale to PGE would be made in the first quarter. ($1 = 3.1464 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.