WARSAW, March 27 Poland's top utility
PGE said it cancelled a tender, in which French group
Alstom took part, to build a 450 megawatt
lignite-fired unit in its Turow power plant and would announce a
new bid to get cheaper offers.
The state-controlled PGE said in January that Alstom had
placed the lowest bid - 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.17 billion),
which was far above the utility's budget and analysts expected
PGE not to accept the offer.
"A new tender will be announced," Waldemar Szulc, the deputy
head at PGE's unit PGE GiEK responsible for the project, said.
Poland's coal-reliant energy sector requires heavy
investment because many plants are way past their prime. But
falling power prices raise doubts about the viability of
investing in new power units.
($1 = 3.2493 Polish zlotys)
