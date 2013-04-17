WARSAW, April 17 Poland's biggest utility PGE has begun a new round of meetings to find partners to invest in and provide technology for the country's first nuclear reactor, a step forward for a project that has struggled to get off the ground.

Poland, the European Union's largest member from eastern Europe, originally planned to launch a 3 gigawatt nuclear plant by 2023 and to then double that capacity by 2030 to reduce its dependence on highly polluting coal.

PGE last week scrapped a 11.6 billion zlotys project to build a new coal-fired power plant.

The company, which is leading the 50-billion zlotys ($15.96 billion) nuclear project, said it would also begin talking to potential partners about capital investment and support services in the first years after the plant begins operation.

The meetings are scheduled to finish by the end of May.

The nuclear project has had a series of setbacks. PGE's chief executive Krzysztof Kilian raised doubts about the plan last year when he warned that high costs would force Poland to choose between investing in shale gas exploration or a nuclear programme.

Also, PGE and three other state-controlled companies - Tauron, Enea and KGHM failed to meet an end-of-March deadline to sign a deal on their joint participation on the nuclear project.

