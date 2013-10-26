WARSAW Oct 26 France's Alstom will
coordinate a project to build two 900 megawatt coal-fired units
in Poland, taking over some work from local firms and helping
restart the stalled construction plan, the companies said on
Saturday.
With Poland facing potential power shortages from 2017, the
government had pushed power producer PGE to revive the
plan to build new units at its Opole power plant in the south of
the country. The firm, Poland's biggest power generator, had
scrapped the project, citing low power prices.
The French construction and engineering firm's likely role
in the consortium alongside local construction firms Rafako
, Polimex-Mostostal and Mostostal Warszawa
was flagged in August.
PGE has said it will spend 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.83
billion) on building the power plant. Details of Alstom's stake
were not revealed.
($1 = 3.0310 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Catherine Evans)