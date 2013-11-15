WARSAW Nov 15 China's Shanghai Electric
has placed the lowest bid to build a 430-450
megawatt lignite-fired unit for PGE, Poland's biggest
utility, for 3.09 billion zlotys ($992 million), a person
familiar with the decision told Reuters.
Poland's coal-reliant energy sector requires heavy
investment because many plants are past their prime. The new
unit at PGE's Turow plant in south-western Poland is designed to
replace older ones in the plant in five years.
"Shanghai Electric's 3.09 billion zlotys was the lowest bid.
There were three offers and the other two were well above this
figure," the source said.
State news agency PAP cited unnamed sources as saying a
consortium of Hitachi Power Europe and Polish builder Budimex
offered to build the unit for 3.997 billion zlotys,
while Doosan Power Systems bid 4.012 billion.
PGE had cancelled a previous tender to build the Turow unit
after Alstom offered to build it for 3.8 billion zlotys, which
was far above the utility's budget and analysts expected PGE not
to accept the offer.
PGE declined to comment.
($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat. Editing by Jane Merriman; writing
by Chris Borowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)