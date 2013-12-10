* After initial doubts, PGE committed to Opole power project
* But sources said CEO was still trying to block Opole
* They say he wasn't persuaded by government assurances
* CEO quit, firm says working on making plant viable
By Agnieszka Barteczko
WARSAW, Dec 10 The former head of Poland's
biggest power producer PGE did not believe a planned
power plant project was commercially viable, even after the
company said government assurances meant it could go ahead, two
sources close to the company said.
Krzysztof Kilian, who resigned as chief executive last
month, had opposed a plan, supported by Prime Minister Donald
Tusk, for PGE to build the 11.6 billion zloty ($3.6 billion)
extension to a coal-fired plant near the southern city of Opole.
His opposition highlights how the state-controlled firm
could still struggle make the investment profitable even though
the government assumed the chief executive's departure would be
enough to make the deal go through smoothly.
It has also opened a debate on a broader issue for investors
in Poland - the tension between what the state wants from firms
which controls, and what is good for private shareholders.
After an intervention by Tusk in June, PGE dropped its
public opposition to the project and said it would proceed. It
later explained this, saying it was in talks with the government
on ways to make Opole profitable.
The two sources say Kilian's view contradicted the company's
public stance - he was not satisfied the project could be
profitable because of low energy prices, and sought to block it.
Both sources said this remained Kilian's position even after
PGE, in which the state has a majority stake, made its public
U-turn and was committed to going ahead.
"Kilian was all against it. Now, after his resignation, the
management board is in favour of the plan and it seems that
nothing will stop the project now," one of the sources said.
Kilian, a long-time friend of Tusk, declined to comment when
called by Reuters.
When he resigned last month, PGE said it was because two of
his boardroom allies had left the company.
Asked about Kilian's stance on Opole, PGE said it has been
working for months on ways to reduce the risk of the investment,
which it said would be based on solutions implemented in other
European countries, such as Britain and Spain.
Earlier this year PGE and other Polish power companies urged
the government to adopt a system to subsidise producers to keep
power plants operating when prices are low.
Construction work on the new power plant is scheduled to
start in February next year.
PGE's supervisory board announced in November an open
competition for the company's new CEO and management board
members. In the meantime deputy head Piotr Szymanek has been
appointed acting chief executive.
Kilian is looking for future job opportunities outside
Poland, a source familiar with PGE said.
(Additional reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Christian
Lowe and David Evans)