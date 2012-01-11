* Sees new plan boosting EBIT by PLN 1.53 bln/yr from 2016

* Savings seen at PLN 987 mln, sales boost at 541 mln in 2016 and beyond

* Expects bulk of costs in 2012, 2013 (Adds detail, acting CEO comment)

WARSAW, Jan 11 Poland's largest utility PGE sees its new efficiency plan boosting its operating profit by 1.53 billion zlotys ($438.3 million) annually, with the bulk of costs expected this and next year.

The plan is to reach its full potential in 2016, with savings seen at 987 million zlotys, while the revenue boost at 541 million in 2016 and beyond, the state-controlled company said late on Tuesday.

The efficiency plan, approved by PGE's supervisory board late last night, is based on its 2010 results, with the expected effects seen coming from cutting costs of maintenance and centralising purchases at the group.

"The plan is aimed at boosting business and management efficiency," PGE's acting chief executive Pawel Skowronski was quoted in a company statement.

"Its implementation will mainly be based on actions inside the group." ($1 = 3.4909 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)