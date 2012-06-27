* PGE will not launch tender as planned in Q2

WARSAW, June 27 PGE has delayed launching the technology supplier tender for Poland's first nuclear power plant as it works out how it will finance the multi-billion dollar project, PGE's chief executive said on Wednesday.

PGE chief Krzysztof Kilian did not say when the tender, previously scheduled for the second quarter of 2012, would move forward. The cost to build the first reactors is estimated at 30 billion to 50 billion zlotys ($8.79-14.65 billion).

"We will not launch the tender in June (as previously planned), we will have a slight delay," Kilian said.

"We are working on a financing model, facilitating the launch of the tender for nuclear technology."

In a bid to reduce its reliance on highly-polluting coal and provide energy for its expanding economy, Poland is planning to launch operations of a 3-gigawatt nuclear plant by 2023 and hopes to double the capacity by 2030.

American-Japanese group GE Hitachi , France's Areva and Westinghouse, a U.S unit of Japan's Toshiba , have all signalled interest in supplying technology for the project that has already faced a number of bureacratic delays.

PGE, which may run the project with a partner, is also considering whether to pursue state guarantees. Two state-controlled utilities Tauron and Enea have expressed interest in participating in the nuclear programme.

At 1154 GMT PGE's share price lost 0.7 percent to 19.06 zlotys against a 0.3 percent rise in Warsaw's large-cap index WIG20. ($1 = 3.4128 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn)