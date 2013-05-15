WARSAW May 15 Poland's biggest utility PGE
expects power prices to remain around current levels
until 2020, when the European Union's main climate policy
expires, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
PGE, like other European utilities, is suffering from a
faltering economy which has translated into weaker demand for
electricity and falling power prices.
"We know what may happen until 2020 from the climate policy
perspective. We do not know what will happen after that,"
Krzysztof Kilian said.
"If nothing extraordinary comes up before 2020, and I do not
know about any such events, the price should be at the current
level," he added.
Falling electricity prices and an unstable market
environment pushed PGE to scrap its plans to build coal-fired
power units worth $3.6 billion at a plant near the southwestern
city of Opole.
Day ahead on the Warsaw-based power exchange POLPX slipped
to 152.50 zlotys ($47.50) from 152.73 zlotys a day earlier.
($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)