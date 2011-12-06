WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's largest utility PGE is eyeing takeovers of wind farm projects in the North Sea and is in the process of picking an advisor on acquisitions, two independent market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It concerns projects (around the North Sea coasts of) Great Britain and Germany with a joint value of around 200 million euros ($269.4 million)," one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

PGE was not immediately available for comment.

The state-controlled group, which together with its debt issue plans has 18 billion zlotys ($5.5 billion) at hand, has previously said it was eyeing takeover targets in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

PGE is also still appealing against a ruling by the anti-monopoly watchdog blocking its 7.5 billion zloty takeover of smaller local rival Energa. ($1 = 3.3006 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)