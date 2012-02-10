WARSAW Feb 10 Poland's top utility PGE wants to invest around 330 billion zlotys ($104.7 billion) up to 2035 to increase its power capacity by 63 percent, the company said.

The state-controlled company plans around 9 billion zlotys in annual investments between 2012 and 2020, as it wants to raise the capacity to 15.8 GW in 2020 and 21.3 GW by 2035 from 13.1 GW now, it said late on Thursday.

The group sees its EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, at around 12 billion zlotys in 2020 and around 34 billion in 2035. ($1 = 3.1509 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)