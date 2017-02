SOPOT, Poland May 23 It is better to stop the tie-up of Poland's top utility PGE with a smaller state-owned group Energa than to press ahead with it, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

"From the development point of view (of both companies) it's better to stop this process than to go on with it," Budzanowski told reporters in Poland's coastal city of Sopot. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by James Jukwey)