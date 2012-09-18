WARSAW, Sept 18 A Polish court on Tuesday delayed until Oct. 2 a decision on whether to allow an 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units by Poland's top utility PGE's.

Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the largest in Poland's power sector to date, after a court blocked an environment clearance for construction.

The consortium to build Opole includes Poland's beleaguered builder Polimex, Rafako, a unit of another troubled builder PBG, and Spanish Acciona's Polish unit Mostostal Warszawa. ($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)