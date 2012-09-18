WARSAW, Sept 18 A Polish court on Tuesday
delayed until Oct. 2 a decision on whether to allow an
11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units
by Poland's top utility PGE's.
Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the
construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the
largest in Poland's power sector to date, after a court blocked
an environment clearance for construction.
The consortium to build Opole includes Poland's beleaguered
builder Polimex, Rafako, a unit of another
troubled builder PBG, and Spanish Acciona's
Polish unit Mostostal Warszawa.
($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)