BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
WARSAW, April 19 Poland's biggest utility PGE will halt a 858-megawatt unit at its Belchatow power plant on Sunday for a planned two-day maintenance, Poland's grid operator said on Friday.
Belchatow is Europe's largest lignite-fired power plant. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Chris Borowski)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.