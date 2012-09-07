WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's top utility PGE has warned that further delays in carrying out its 11.6 billion zloty ($3.6 billion) investments in new power units could result in more troubles for local builders and a chain reaction in the whole economy.

Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the largest in Poland's power sector to date, after a Polish court blocked an environment clearance for construction.

Opole's fate will now be determined by a court of higher instance on Sept. 18. If the decision is sustained, PGE will have to re-launch its application, delaying the investment further.

"A positive decision will be much more significant for Poland's economy than just a green light for the investment," Krzysztof Kilian was quoted saying in daily Puls Biznesu. "A negative decision could result in an avalanche of catastrophies."

Poland's economic expansion slowed to 2.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, hit by the euro zone's slide towards recession and domestic cuts in public spending that have taken the steam out of one of European Union's few remaining growth stories.

The problems of Polish builders - facing financial woes after cut-priced bids for contracts to build roads a nd stadiums for the Euro 2012 soccer championship - have only added to tensions.

The consortium to build Opole includes Polimex, the country's largest beleaguered builder, and Rafako, a unit of another large construction firm PBG, which has been in bankruptcy protection since June.

Kilian added that if Polimex and other builders go under, Poland's construction sector will lack the potential to carry out other investments in the country's power sector.

Polish utilities are looking to invest an estimated 100 billion zlotys or more by 2020 to replace outdated power plants and create new sources of energy. ($1 = 3.2609 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)