WARSAW, Sept 1 Top Polish utility PGE
will decide by end of this year whether to take part in
Lithuania's plan to build a nuclear power plant by 2020, PGE
Chief Executive Tomasz Zadroga said on Thursday.
In July Lithuania selected a consortium of General Electric
and Hitachi to build a 1.3 gigawatt plant by
2020 and invited PGE to participate in the project.
"We will make a decision whether to take part in it in any
form by the end of the year after we know more about financials
of the project," Zadroga said.
Zadroga added that PGE's involvement could entail either
becoming a shareholder or just securing some capacity from the
future plant.
PGE is also responsible for building Poland's first two
nuclear plants with a planned total capacity of 6 gigawatts at a
cost of 18-21 billion euros ($25.7-$30 billion) as the country
seeks to break its dependence on coal as fuel source.
(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski, editing by Jane Baird)