WARSAW, Sept 1 Top Polish utility PGE will decide by end of this year whether to take part in Lithuania's plan to build a nuclear power plant by 2020, PGE Chief Executive Tomasz Zadroga said on Thursday.

In July Lithuania selected a consortium of General Electric and Hitachi to build a 1.3 gigawatt plant by 2020 and invited PGE to participate in the project.

"We will make a decision whether to take part in it in any form by the end of the year after we know more about financials of the project," Zadroga said.

Zadroga added that PGE's involvement could entail either becoming a shareholder or just securing some capacity from the future plant.

PGE is also responsible for building Poland's first two nuclear plants with a planned total capacity of 6 gigawatts at a cost of 18-21 billion euros ($25.7-$30 billion) as the country seeks to break its dependence on coal as fuel source. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski, editing by Jane Baird)