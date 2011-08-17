WARSAW Aug 17 Poland's top utility PGE and chemical producer Police are considering building a 600 megawatt gas-fired heat and power plant for about 1.5-2 billion zlotys ($521-$695 million), Police chief executive said on Wednesday.

Krzysztof Jalosinski added construction of the power plant would start in 2013 and be finished by 2016.

"The plant would be built on the grounds of our facility and would be worth some 1.5-2 billion zlotys," Jalosinski told reporters.

Poland's outdated and inefficient power sector is nearly 90 percent dependent on coal as its main fuel and a number of utilities are now planning to build gas-fired units in order to meet rising demand and cutting carbon dioxide emissions. ($1 = 2.878 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Piotr Bujnicki, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Keiron Henderson)