WARSAW, July 7 Poland's largest utility PGE has chosen British engineering firm Amec as the technical adviser for its nuclear power plant project, PGE said on Monday.

State-controlled PGE is coordinating the project to build Poland's first nuclear power station, expected to be worth up to 60 billion zlotys ($19.7 billion).

The government's strategy is to build a 3 gigawatt nuclear power plant, with the first block to be finished by the end of 2024 and the whole project to be finalised by 2030.

The nuclear project has had a series of setbacks. PGE has voiced concerns over its financing, especially as the group is also involved in a costly search for shale gas in Poland.

But eastern Europe's largest economy is battling to limit its energy sector's dependence on Russia.

Poland, which now generates nearly all its electricity from ageing, coal-fired power plants, also wants to make its energy sector more efficient and cut carbon emissions. ($1 = 3.0461 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)