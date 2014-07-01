WARSAW, July 1 The Polish state wants to sell around 65 million of its shares in energy firm PGE, with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Unicredit to organise the transaction, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale is to take place via accelerated book-building. On the basis of Tuesday's closing price, the 3.47-percent stake in PGE would be worth 1.42 billion zlotys ($468.63 million).

At the moment, the Polish state treasury holds a 61.9 percent stake in the company, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 3.0376 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)