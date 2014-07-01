Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WARSAW, July 1 The Polish state wants to sell around 65 million of its shares in energy firm PGE, with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Unicredit to organise the transaction, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The sale is to take place via accelerated book-building. On the basis of Tuesday's closing price, the 3.47-percent stake in PGE would be worth 1.42 billion zlotys ($468.63 million).
At the moment, the Polish state treasury holds a 61.9 percent stake in the company, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 3.0376 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.