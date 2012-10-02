Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
WARSAW Oct 2 Environmental group ClientEarth, which has been opposing the construction of a 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion) coal-fired power plant by Polish utility PGE , may again move to block the project, a ClientEarth representative told Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Polish court ordered the re-examination of a block on PGE's investment - Poland's largest ever power project - at the same time allowing the utility to carry on with construction work.
"We are considering placing a motion to the local court to block the environment clearance for (PGE's) Opole project," Marcin Stoczkiewicz, ClientEarth's local board member, told Reuters. He said the motion could by placed within a week.
The project, keenly awaited by local construction companies, has been shrouded in uncertainty since PGE had to delay the start of work on two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole after a court blocked the investment following an appeal by ecologists.
Stoczkiewicz denied comments last week by PGE's chief executive that ClientEarth had lodged a court appeal to block the utility's 2.5 billion zloty upgrade of its Turow power plant. ($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).