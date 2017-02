WARSAW Feb 23 Poland closed books for a stake of around 7 percent in its top utility PGE at 19.20 zlotys per share, market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"The Treasury had the whole 10 percent stake covered at 19.20 zlotys, but decided to sell some 7 percent," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Bernat and Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)