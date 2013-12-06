UPDATE 2-Country Garden shuts China showrooms as offshore investment curbs bite
* Will expand marketing to other overseas market (Recasts, adds Singapore showroom details)
WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's biggest power producer PGE will start work in February next year on its 11.6-billion zloty project to build a coal-fired power plant at Opole in the south of Poland, a company spokesman said on Friday.
The project, which is Poland's biggest investment in the coal-based power sector, was the focus of a row between PGE's former chief executive Krzysztof Kilian and Poland's government.
Kilian, who resigned last month, opposed the plan to build two 900-megawatt units at Opole, arguing it was unprofitable due to low power prices. But Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk insisted on the project being carried out for the sake of the country's energy security. (Reporting by Stanislaw Skrzydelski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Will expand marketing to other overseas market (Recasts, adds Singapore showroom details)
* Loan facility up to HK$600 million which can be increased to HK$1 billion in accordance with facility agreement
* Says decreases its stake in Open Investments to 66.4439 pct from 76.2692 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2mIn7lQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)