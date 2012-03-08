WARSAW, March 8 Poland's top utility PGE
said on Thursday it would take a 1 billion zlotys
($314 million) charge in its 2011 results to account for a court
ruling concerning compensation for dissolving long-term power
supply contracts.
PGE, which will publish 2011 results on March 14, added it
would appeal the decision with Poland's supreme court.
Polish utilities were forced by the European Union to give
up on long-term contracts and switch to a more free market
approach.
($1 = 3.1846 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark
Potter)