WARSAW, June 23 Poland should consider
nationalising and delisting its top gas group PGNiG
from the Warsaw bourse to safeguard the country's energy supply,
the energy regulator said.
The state already holds 72.4 percent of PGNiG.
Nationalization would mean that Poland would buy back the
company's shares from private shareholders, mainly pension
funds.
"Maybe there should be a redemption of shares and a removal
from the stock market?" the energy watchdog's newly-appointed
head Maciej Bando told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview
published on Monday.
PGNiG, listed since 2005, has little room to adjust gas
prices in line with demand as they are fixed by the regulator.
Three quarters of the gas it sells is imported from Russia under
long-term contracts with Gazprom.
PGNiG's statute says the company, valued at $10 billion,
should act to preserve Poland's energy security, while at the
same time it has to make a profit as a publicly listed company.
It is under pressure to help reduce Poland's energy reliance
on its former Soviet master by seeking alternative oil and gas
deposits abroad, and investing in Polish shale gas exploration.
