WARSAW Oct 19 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG will try to negotiate a price cut in its long-term gas supply with Russian giant Gazprom until the end of October and will turn to arbitrage afterwards if unsuccessful, PGNiG deputy head Radoslaw Dudzinski said on Wednesday.

Dudzinski added that spot market gas prices, even with increased winter demand looming, are lower than what PGNiG has to pay under its long-term agreement with Gazprom.

"If there is no breakthrough until end-October then we will be in a club together with other companies seeking justice (through arbitrage)," Dudzinski said.

"We are confident there are grounds for a price cut. Even now, in the winter period, prices (on the spot market) are lower than in the contract."

In August Dudzinski said PGNiG was seeking at least a 10-percent discount to current prices it pays and the discount, if awarded, would be implemented retroactively from April.

PGNiG imports from Russia about two thirds of its annual 14 billion cubic metres of gas sales. The gas prices it can charge its customers are set by a state regulator.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)