WARSAW Feb 2 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG said on Thursday it is receiving 7 percent less gas a day from Gazprom amid reports the Russian firm is cutting deliveries as freezing weather bolsters demand for heating across Europe.

"PGNiG has intervened at the supplier and awaits its response on the matter," the company said in a statement.

Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev said earlier on Thursday that he was bewildered by reports of supply cuts and noted key transit country Ukraine was taking gas above contract levels.

In Poland, PGNiG expects a rise in demand beyond 70 million cubic metres a day in the face of record-low temperatures in parts of Eastern Europe blamed for more than 80 deaths.

It has cut gas supplies to Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen and chemical companies Pulawy and ZCH Police .

A source at Gazprom told Reuters on Wednesday that Russia's gas export monopoly was getting more requests for gas exports than it could physically accommodate as demand from Russia spikes.

Data from gas transmission operator Snam showed Italy expected 87.0 million cubic metres of gas from Russia to be injected into the national network on Thursday compared to 108.9 mcm requested.

Gazprom supplies a quarter of Europe's gas imports.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)