MOSCOW Nov 6 Gazprom said on Tuesday it had reached a new agreement on pricing of Russian gas deliveries to Poland with Polish natural gas monopoly PGNiG , putting an end to its last major pricing dispute in Europe.

"This is an important step to restoring the competitiveness of PGNiG's long-term contracts," Gazprom's head of export Alexander Medvedev, said in the statement.

Gazprom said an addendum to its oil linked contract with PGNiG took into account market prices for gas and refined products for deliveries on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, but left take-or-pay and long-term contract principles intact. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)