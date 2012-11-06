MOSCOW Nov 6 Gazprom said on Tuesday
it had reached a new agreement on pricing of Russian gas
deliveries to Poland with Polish natural gas monopoly PGNiG
, putting an end to its last major pricing dispute in
Europe.
"This is an important step to restoring the competitiveness
of PGNiG's long-term contracts," Gazprom's head of export
Alexander Medvedev, said in the statement.
Gazprom said an addendum to its oil linked contract with
PGNiG took into account market prices for gas and refined
products for deliveries on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, but left
take-or-pay and long-term contract principles intact.
