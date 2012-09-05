WARSAW, Sept 5 Poland hopes the European Commission's investigation of alleged anti-competitive market practices by Gazprom in Central and Eastern Europe will help to lower the price in its long-term gas delivery contract, the country's Treasury Minister said on Wednesday.

PGNiG, Poland's state-controlled gas monopoly, is at odds with Russia's Gazprom over the price of gas in the contract signed in 1996 and sought the intervention of the Stockholm-based international tribunal in February.

The Commission said on Tuesday that it would be investigating concerns that Gazprom, Russia's biggest company and the world's top gas producer, was abusing its dominant position in Central and Eastern Europe in upstream gas supply markets.

"This decision of the European Commission confirms our stance and de facto supports our motion with the court of arbitration. It will surely help us," Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told the news channel TVP Info.

The gas price is linked to global oil prices and does not account for the decline in the prices of gas in the past few years, driven by the rise of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies and a shale gas boom in the United States.

Poland receives more than half of its gas from Russia and has few viable alternatives, leaving Warsaw dependent on its eastern neighbour. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Goodman)