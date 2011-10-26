WARSAW Oct 26 Poland will get an additional
incentive to push forward with shale gas projects if Russia's
Gazprom refuses to lower multi-year gas prices, Deputy
Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak said on Wednesday.
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG said it would seek an
agreement with Gazprom by end-October on a price cut under their
long-term deal and, if unsuccessful, would then turn to an
arbitrage court.
"Some activity on the government level would certainly do no
harm to signal our expectations," Pawlak, who also serves as the
energy minister, told Reuters.
Poland imports some two-thirds of its annual gas consumption
of 14 billion cubic metres from Russia, and diversification of
supplies has for long been high on Warsaw's agenda, with its
focus lately turning to potential shale gas exploration.
"Our agreement runs until 2022, and by then with relatively
good technical capabilities, there will be a chance to match
demand with shale gas supply, and this is a new element in the
discussion. We can either buy cheaper conventional gas or move
quicker on shale gas extraction," Pawlak said.
Poland hopes to start shale gas production as soon as in
2014 after a study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration
estimated it could have some 5.3 trillion cubic metres of
recoverable reserves, though that has not been confirmed so far.
The government granted over 100 exploration licences, and
three companies recently said they had hit some shale gas
deposits.
