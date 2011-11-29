* Watchdog UOKiK clears PGNiG buy of Vattenfall Heat
* Decision on Tauron's buy of Vattenfall assets "within
days"
(Adds UOKiK's comment on Tauron, details)
WARSAW Nov 29 Poland's competition
watchdog (UOKiK) cleared the state-controlled gas monopoly
PGNiG's purchase of some Polish assets sold by Swedish
state utility Vattenfall for 2.96 billion zlotys
($873.3 million), UOKiK said on Tuesday.
In August, Vattenfall agreed to sell its assets in Poland to
PGNiG and Polish utility Tauron for 6.56 billion zlotys
in cash, with additional 1.5 billion in dividend and debt.
"The decision on Tauron will be made within days," UOKiK
spokeswoman Malgorzata Cieloch said.
PGNiG agreed to pay 2.96 billion zlotys in cash for a 99
percent stake in Vattenfall Heat, a unit grouping Warsaw-based
heat-and-power assets. Vattenfall will first take some 500
million zlotys as dividends.
Tauron is to buy a 99 percent stake in power distributor
GZE, located in southern Poland, from Vattenfall for 3.6 billion
zlotys in cash and will assume over 1 billion zlotys in the
unit's debt. The debt is owed to Vattenfall and will be repaid
over time, the companies said.
Last year, the Swedish utility said it would get rid of
"non-core" assets across Europe to focus on profitability and on
three key markets -- Germany, Netherlands and Sweden.
($1 = 3.3894 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)