(Adds gas pipe operator comment, background)
WARSAW Feb 1 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
said on Wednesday it had cut gas supplies to the
country's top refiner PKN Orlen and chemical companies
Pulawy and ZCH Police.
Gas pipe operator Gaz System sought the cut expecting a hike
in gas demand beyond 70 million cubic metres a day from some 65
million at present, PGNiG said, as severe frost hit the country
at the weekend.
On Tuesday Russian gas monopoly Gazprom lowered
gas exports to Europe, its largest foreign market, to cover an
increase in domestic demand also caused by a cold snap.
Media reports also said supplies through the Yamal pipeline,
which transits Poland and supplies the German market, were down
10 percent from recent levels. But A Gaz System spokeswoman
denied there were any disruptions in gas supplies.
"There are no troubles with gas supplies," Gaz System's
Malgorzata Polkowska said.
"This is a standard procedure. Temperatures are down,
there's higher demand for gas and PGNiG already filed for using
compulsory stocks," she added. "To do that, we need to use all
tools at hand and commercial limitations are one of them."
The state-controlled PGNiG imports most of the gas it uses
from Russia.
A sudden cold snap and a pending regulatory decision on
price hikes mean the loss of millions of zlotys on gas trading
daily as the price PGNiG pays for gas from Russia is higher than
the price the regulator lets it apply in sales to local clients.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Dagmara Leszkowicz; writing by
Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)