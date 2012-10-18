WARSAW Oct 18 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
has started operations at a new 1.7 billion zloty ($543
million) crude oil and natural gas mine on Thursday aimed at
doubling the group's crude output and reducing its reliance on
Russian gas imports.
The Lubiatow-Miedzychod-Grotow (LMG) mine is one of PGNiG's
largest investments in recent years and opens a month after
Poland's energy regulator rejected the company's request to
increase its prices to customers to offset higher costs in its
long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom.
Polish refineries import most of the crude they process from
Russia. More than half of Poland's gas consumption is supplied
by Gazprom.
LMG's proven recoverable crude oil reserves amount to 7.25
million tonnes, around a quarter of the total refined in
facilities controlled by Poland's PKN Orlen and Lotos
.
The deposit's natural gas reserves are estimated at around
7.3 billion cubic metres, more than half of Poland's annual
consumption.
PGNiG extracted 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas in the first
nine months of 2012, while its crude oil production stood at 353
thousand tonnes.
($1=3.1298 Polish zlotys)
