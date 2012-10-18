WARSAW Oct 18 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG has started operations at a new 1.7 billion zloty ($543 million) crude oil and natural gas mine on Thursday aimed at doubling the group's crude output and reducing its reliance on Russian gas imports.

The Lubiatow-Miedzychod-Grotow (LMG) mine is one of PGNiG's largest investments in recent years and opens a month after Poland's energy regulator rejected the company's request to increase its prices to customers to offset higher costs in its long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom.

Polish refineries import most of the crude they process from Russia. More than half of Poland's gas consumption is supplied by Gazprom.

LMG's proven recoverable crude oil reserves amount to 7.25 million tonnes, around a quarter of the total refined in facilities controlled by Poland's PKN Orlen and Lotos .

The deposit's natural gas reserves are estimated at around 7.3 billion cubic metres, more than half of Poland's annual consumption.

PGNiG extracted 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas in the first nine months of 2012, while its crude oil production stood at 353 thousand tonnes. ($1=3.1298 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mike Nesbit)