WARSAW Oct 23 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG cut its oil and gas output targets for this and next year over delays at its Norway operations, the state-controlled group said on Tuesday.

PGNiG now sees its 2012 gas output 6.4 percent lower at 4.4 billion cubic metres, with oil production seen at 480,000 tonnes compared to 660,000 tonnes of crude expected earlier, as it excluded any foreign output from its forecasts this year.

Next year, the group expects to extract 4.8 bcm of gas and 1,120,000 tonnes of crude, compared to 4.9 bcm and 1,240,000 tonnes seen earlier. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by William Hardy)