UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's natural gas monopoly PGNiG's agreement with Russia's Gazprom on lower gas prices this week is positive for the credit rating of PGNiG, rating agency Moody's said in a statement on Thursday.
"The settlement with Gazprom will improve PGNiG's EBITDA in 2012 by at least the 600-730 million euros that Gazprom will pay as part of the agreement," Moody's said.
Gazprom on Tuesday gave way in the last of its pricing disputes with big European customers, settling with PGNiG, although it still faces a European Union probe into its supply contracts.
"The scale of future benefits from the lower price will depend on how far PGNiG has to pass its savings through to its final customers," said Moody's.
PGNiG's chief executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa said on Tuesday the deal with Gazprom would allow for a reduction in the domestic gas tariff in 2013.
Moody's rates PGNiG at Baa1 with the rating currently on review for downgrade.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.