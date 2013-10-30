WARSAW Oct 30 Poland's biggest gas firm, PGNiG
, will be the first company to directly trade on the
country's gas exchange starting on Nov. 1 when new rules take
effect, the Polish Power Exchange said on Wednesday.
Trading companies, gas firms and big customers were only
able to trade on the gas exchange through brokers until Poland
made changes to the country's energy law to allow direct
participation.
"We are taking all measures needed to ensure that the
implementation of the public trading requirement proceeds
according to the schedule," said Ireneausz Lazor, the head of
the Polish Power Exchange, which operates the gas bourse.
Poland started the gas exchange at the end of 2012 to comply
with European Union requirements to liberalise its gas market,
which is dominated by state-controlled PGNiG.
To boost the fledging market, which started with a handful
of transactions, Poland has obliged companies to sell 30 percent
of the gas they supply on an exchange by the end of 2013.
Some market participants, including PGNiG, risk fines for
not meeting the requirement because they have large amounts of
gas to sell in a short time. Also much of PGNiG's supply is tied
up in long-term contracts.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Mark Potter)