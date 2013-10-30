WARSAW Oct 30 Poland's biggest gas firm, PGNiG , will be the first company to directly trade on the country's gas exchange starting on Nov. 1 when new rules take effect, the Polish Power Exchange said on Wednesday.

Trading companies, gas firms and big customers were only able to trade on the gas exchange through brokers until Poland made changes to the country's energy law to allow direct participation.

"We are taking all measures needed to ensure that the implementation of the public trading requirement proceeds according to the schedule," said Ireneausz Lazor, the head of the Polish Power Exchange, which operates the gas bourse.

Poland started the gas exchange at the end of 2012 to comply with European Union requirements to liberalise its gas market, which is dominated by state-controlled PGNiG.

To boost the fledging market, which started with a handful of transactions, Poland has obliged companies to sell 30 percent of the gas they supply on an exchange by the end of 2013.

Some market participants, including PGNiG, risk fines for not meeting the requirement because they have large amounts of gas to sell in a short time. Also much of PGNiG's supply is tied up in long-term contracts. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)