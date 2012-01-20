* Q4 gas sales down y/y to 4.2 bcm
* Full-year sales flat at 14.4 bcm
WARSAW Jan 20 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
sold 4.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in
the fourth quarter of 2011, or 0.2 bcm less than a year earlier,
due to a warmer winter, PGNiG said on Friday.
PGNiG's whole-year gas sales stood at 14.4 bcm, more or less
matching the level from 2010.
The state-controlled group said this week it was losing
millions of zlotys on gas trading daily as the price it pays for
gas from Russia is higher than the price the regulator lets it
apply in sales to local clients.
"By looking at the warm December one could have expected
that demand for gas would have been even lower. This is not a
decline which gives hope for offseting losses resulting from an
unfavourable tariff," DI BRE analyst Kamil Kliszcz said.
PGNiG, which periodically spars over the regulated prices,
asked for a tariff hike back in October, warning natural gas
sales were beginning to generate losses.
But the regulator, facing a politically sensitive decision
to allow higher prices for millions of Poles, has still to
approve the request. It first asked PGNiG to lower its proposal
and later requested further documentation.
The company also said on Friday it imported 2.9 bcm of gas
in the fourth quarter, pegging its full-year imports at 10.9
bcm, or some 0.8 bcm more than in 2010.
PGNiG's full-year gas production amounted to 4.3 bcm versus
around 4.2 bcm the year before. The group also said that as of
Dec. 31 its total gas reserves stood at around 1.5 bcm.
The company will publish official results for the year 2011
on March 20.
