UPDATE 3-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates detail, comment prices; paragraphs 1-2, 11-12)
WARSAW, March 28 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG wants to cut costs by up to 35 percent thanks to a joint purchase scheme for the whole group, the state-controlled company said on Wednesday.
"The envisaged savings may equal even several tens of millions of zlotys," the company said.
Earlier this month, PGNiG surprised with a fourth-quarter net profit of 302 million zlotys ($96.3 million), as more diversified supplies helped cut losses on Russian imports. ($1 = 3.1360 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates detail, comment prices; paragraphs 1-2, 11-12)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.