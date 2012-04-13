WARSAW, April 13 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG is not interested in buying Slovakia's gas transport and distribution firm SPP, it said in a statement.

Local media quoted Slovakia's Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky as saying the state-controlled PGNiG was one of two companies interested in SPP.

Slovakia holds 51 percent of SPP, with the remaining 49 percent in the hands of a consortium of Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)