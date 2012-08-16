WARSAW Aug 16 Poland's state-controlled gas
monopoly PGNiG started test production on a 1 billion
cubic meter (bcm) gas field on Thursday, hoping to start
commercial extraction in 2013.
PGNiG said it would provide a more precise figure for the
deposit's geological and recoverable resources, as well as the
level of potential output, in the next several weeks.
Poland, which consumes more than 14 bcm of gas annually, is
eager to reduce reliance on Russia, which provides more than
half of the former Soviet-bloc nation's supplies.
The Polish gas monopoly also hopes access to more supplies
from local deposits will help increase its leverage in talks
with Russia's Gazprom over prices.
Poland believes Gazprom is selling it natural gas at a
highly uncompetitive rate and has taken the company to
international arbitration to try to get the rate reduced.
The European Union nation has also been pursuing shale gas
after a 2011 study by the U.S. Energy Information Association
estimated Poland's reserves at 5.3 trillion cubic metres.
But a Polish study published earlier in 2012 pegged
recoverable shale gas reserves at a much lower level of between
346 billion and 768 bcm.
