WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
will shut down its Warsaw-based combined heat and
power plant EC Zeran on Friday after a fire broke out a day
earlier, a spokeswoman for PGNiG's heating unit Termika said.
There were no details available on how long the shutdown
would last or the cause of the fire, which left one of the
plant's workers in serious condition.
"The plant is working at minimum capacity right now and it
will be turned off completely in a few hours," spokeswoman
Dorota Kraskowska said.
EC Zeran, with a heating capacity of 1,560 megawatts, is the
second-largest source of heat for Poland's capital after EC
Siekierki, also controlled by PGNiG Termika.
The plant's power capacity is 364 megawatts, which is sold
locally.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing
by Michael Kahn and Jane Merriman)