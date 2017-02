WARSAW Nov 22 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to raise its bond issue to 7 billion zlotys ($2.12 billion) from 5 billion as it seeks investment capital, a source close to the company's negotiations with banks said on Tuesday.

"PGNiG's investment plan is pretty broad-based," the source said. "The company has everyday investments on its hands as well as the Vattenfall assets takeover and shale gas."

"Negotiations are very advanced." ($1 = 3.3064 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)