WARSAW Dec 14 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
plans to spend 4.8 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) on
investments in 2012, including 1.1 billion on exploration and
extraction, its deputy chief executive said on Wednesday.
Radoslaw Dudzinski also said Spanish group Iberdrola
placed the lowest bid -- 1.6 billion zlotys -- in a
tender for the construction of the gas-powered power block in
Stalowa Wola that PGNiG plans to construct with Polish utility
Tauron.
"We will spend 200 million zlotys for shale gas exploration
next year. (...) The decision which bid to choose (in the
Stalowa Wola tender) depends 80 percent on the price," Dudzinski
told reporters.
Earlier this month, Tauron said other bids placed in the
tender included a consortium of Polish builder PBG and
French company Alstom, a joint offer from PBG rival
Polimex and Technimont, as well as a standalone bid
Abener Energia.
($1 = 3.4794 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing
by Dan Lalor)