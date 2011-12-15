WARSAW Dec 15 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG filed a request to the country's energy watchdog (URE) for a double-digit percentage rise in gas-price tariffs, URE chief Marek Woszczyk said on Thursday.

"PGNiG answered our latest call a day before yesterday, but the tariff hike scale that the company wants is still double-digit," Woszczyk told TVN CNBC channel. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Mark Potter)