WARSAW Oct 2 Poland will oblige its gas monopoly PGNiG to offer 30 percent of its sales on the country's fledgling gas exchange to inspire liberalisation of Central and Eastern Europe's largest gas market, a ministry official said on Tuesday.

"It will be 30 percent," the head of the Economy Ministry's oil and gas department Milosz Karpinski told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry seminar of the obligation to sell gas via an exchange that will be imposed on PGNiG.

State-controlled PGNiG currently sells nearly all of the gas available in Poland, of which around 70 percent goes to industry and the rest to individuals. Gas prices are capped by energy market regulator URE. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)