WARSAW Nov 6 Shares of Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG rose 14 percent on Tuesday after the company announced it had reached an agreement with Russia's Gazprom that could boost its profits.

The companies agreed PGNiG would pay less for gas imports from Russia.

PGNiG said it expected its 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise by 2.5-3 billion zlotys ($776-931 million) due to the new deal.

Poland consumes more than 14 bcm of gas annually, mostly imported from Russia's Gazprom at a price that was linked to oil prices and calculated in U.S. dollars, which Poland viewed as uncompetitive.

